KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — JTV is hosting its summer jewelry camp for kids.

The camp, which is four days, is for kids to learn everything from identifying gemstones and collecting fossils to making their own jewelry and hosting their own JTV webcast.

10News checked in Monday and the children said they're loving day 1.

"I've always just loved how pretty they are and the shininess so I wanted to come to camp because there's a lot of fun stuff to do here," camper Anna McClean said.

Fifth-grader Anna McClean at JTV's kids jewelry camp

The camp lasts through Thursday.

