Judge: Man accused of stabbing mother over 77 times to death will be held without bail

An autopsy report revealed Pam Carr, 54, suffered "torturous, serious, physical abuse, and was killed by the use of a knife.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sevier County man accused of stabbing his mother over 77 times until she died will be held without bond, a court ordered Thursday.

Josh Carr, 30, was arrested after allegedly killing his mother Pamela Renee Carr and stabbing his grandmother on September 2.

An autopsy report revealed Pam, 54, suffered "torturous, serious, physical abuse, and was killed by the use of a knife. She died by multiple sharp force injuries to her neck, head, and torso.

Sevier County General Sessions Court Judge Dwight Stokes said he made the decision to hold Carr without bond because of the very serious nature of the crime. There was also worry Carr was a threat to the public, and would not show up for court.

After the September 2 incident, Josh Carr fled the area for a number of days. Authorities eventually located him in Michigan, six days after the attack.

Carr is charged with 1st degree murder and aggravated assault.