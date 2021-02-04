Judge rules Joe Clyde Daniels’ parents will be tried separately

Circuit Court Judge David D. Wolfe ruled that Joseph Daniels’ trial will begin on June 1. The trial date for Krystal Daniels will be set at a later date.

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — A judge ruled Thursday morning the trials for Joseph and Krystal Daniels in the disappearance of their 5-year-old son Joe Clyde will be held separately.

Circuit Court Judge David D. Wolfe ruled that Joseph Daniels’ trial will begin on June 1. The trial date for Krystal Daniels will be set at a later date.

Thursday was set aside as a day for the judge to hear motions in the cases, but the judge passed only one.

The gag order was lifted on Thursday. That means attorneys can now talk publicly about the case outside of the courtroom.

On Thursday, multiple witnesses were brought to the stand as the defense and prosecution argued for a motion to toss specific evidence.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on the morning of April 4, 2018.

A few days later after the disappearance was reported, TBI agents said Joseph Daniels confessed to hitting the boy repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy’s body in the trunk of their car. He allegedly said he disposed of the boy’s body in a wooded area.

Joe Clyde Daniels’ body has not been recovered.

Krystal Daniels told authorities at the time she heard the screaming, walked into the living area and seeing her lifeless son’s body since his confession. She reportedly said that Joseph Daniels threatened her, which is when she went back to her room and went back to sleep.

Joseph Daniels was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated child abuse, child neglect, filing a false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Krystal Daniels was indicted on counts of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse, child neglect, filing a false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.