KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who confessed to raping a 10-year-old has been sentenced to forty years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cody Lynn Wyrick, 25, was convicted of child rape, rape, and aggravated sexual battery in May.

In a two-day trial in May, Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Keith and Tammy Hicks explained to the jury that from March through July 2012, Wyrick was a houseguest babysitting the 10-year-old victim and siblings. According to a release from the District Attorney General's Offices, Wyrick used a game of hide-and-seek as a chance to isolate the victim in a bathroom, where he raped and sexually assaulted them.

"On a second occasion, Wyrick sexually assaulted the same victim in a bedroom. The victim disclosed the rape five years later," the DA's office said.

Wyrick later confessed to both incidents in an interview with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

“Delayed disclosure in these cases is commonplace, but it can pose challenges to prosecution,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of this victim and the hard work of law enforcement, this perpetrator is now behind bars.”