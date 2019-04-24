KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man who was already on the sex offender registry when he watched a woman shower at a North Knoxville gym in January has been sentenced to four years.

James Bradley Josey pleaded guilty for violating the sex offender registry, observing without consent and one count of theft Tuesday, according to court records.

A judge sentenced Josey to four years each on the two charges for violating the sex offender registry but those sentences will be served simultaneously or at the same time so he'll be in jail for an effective sentence of four years.

According to court records, Josey also received 11 months and 29 days for the theft and observation charges.

Josey entered the Planet Fitness in North Knoxville on Jan. 16 around 4 a.m. and entered the women's locker room, where he then opened a shower where the victim was nude, according to the warrant.

The victim screamed before the suspect ran, and officers said the victim was able to capture a picture of him on her cell phone taken from the security cameras to provide to law enforcement.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Josey has a criminal history of unlawful observation without consent, public indecency, violation of privacy and unlawful photographing on multiple occasions. He has other offenses, including violating his status as a registered sex offender, dating back to 2009.

Since he also had his probation revoked on two prior sex offender registry violations, court officials said he will have to serve that before Tuesday's sentences start.

The amount of time Josey has to serve for that hasn't been determined yet but this week's sentence will start after that.