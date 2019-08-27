KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly four months after a deadly crash on I-40 in Knoxville, a woman is facing charges for the death of Darrell Guilliams.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Kara Wakefield, the driver in that incident, on several charges including vehicular homicide and DUI.

On May 4, police said she was driving the wrong way on I-40 with the intention of hitting other cars.

RELATED: Knoxville woman charged in wrong-way I-40 crash that killed motorist, dog

Linda Guilliams Bunch is still struggling with the death of her younger brother Darrell.

"It's unfair to him, it's unfair to us, it effects so many people," she said. "Why would you do that?"

Bunch waited months for action to be taken against Wakefield.

"It took a long time to get any kind of justice for him," she said.

Now for the first time since May she can breathe, with Wakefield indicted for her brother's death.

"Finally," said Bunch.

RELATED: Witnesses say woman driving wrong-way on I-40 intentionally caused crash

Wakefield's indictment includes charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

"[Other] accidents have happened this year and people have been charged immediately," said Bunch. "I could not understand. I still don't understand it. But I'm thankful to be at this point to where they are doing something."

Bunch said Wakefield will now have to answer to God and to the law.

"Whatever man's law dictates she should have I think she should get," said Bunch.

RELATED: 'Uncalled for' fatal wrong-way wreck saddens victim's sister

She knows what she would say to Wakefield if she gets the chance.

"I pity you, because I wouldn't want that on my conscience," she said.

To Bunch, this indictment is one step closer to closure.

Wakefield will appear in Knox County court on Wednesday for arraignment. Bunch said she will be in the courtroom every step of the way.

RELATED: Community hosts fundraiser for wrong-way crash victim