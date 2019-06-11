FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County gas station clerk who helped law enforcement officials arrest the second suspect after Tuesday night’s chase and manhunt is sharing his experience.

Steve Reece was working in the convenience store at the BP Gas Station on Rumble Road near I-75 when 26-year-old Justin Donley walked in after 8 a.m.

Reece told 13WMAZ he immediately recognized the customer as a wanted man, but he played it cool as to not scare him away.

Donley apparently walked up to the register with a Powerade in hand, and asked Reece to call him a taxi.

“My first thought was I couldn’t believe he was standing in front of me. I recognized him clearly from Facebook,” recalled Reece.

As Reece reached for what Donley thought was a phone, he went and grabbed his pistol instead.

“He was very surprised, he was wondering what he had done. I said I don’t care what you did, get down on the floor right now,” said Reece. “Get down or there’s going to be a problem.”

Donley got scared and started running, but not before Reece fired a shot in his direction and then kept shooting.

One of Reece’s friends saw Donley run out of the convenience store, and fired a warning shot in his direction.

Donley made it into the woods, and the two men flagged down a passing deputy, who ultimately made the arrest.

As for the Powerade?

“He owes me for that,” said Reece.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference later Wednesday afternoon. This story will be updated with details from it.

