Juvenile family member charged in 22-year-old Sevier County man's killing

A Sevier County juvenile was being held Tuesday in the killing of a family member, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting at a home at 875 Jersey Dr.

William D. Willis, 22, was killed in the home by a single gunshot.

"A preliminary investigation is underway. At this time, a juvenile, who also resides at the residence and is a relative of the deceased, has been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide and transported to the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Facility," according to McCarter.

The child's name hasn't been released. Under state law, such information is released only under specific legal circumstances.