CONCORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Igor has been found! The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office says the K-9 appears to be okay. Igor was found in Kannapolis Monday morning not far from where he went missing.

Igor went missing after possibly being spooked by July 4 fireworks according to deputies. Igor, a bomb-detection trained Belgian Malinois was being let out by his handler Thursday night when fireworks went off spooking Igor which caused him to run off, officials say.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for K-9 Igor through the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office used mass notification messages, social media and local media to keep the community informed on K-9 Igor.

The entire situation was a rollercoaster of emotions for the entire Sheriff’s Office.

"I broke down, I started crying," says Deputy Brian McClellen, Igor’s handler. "Being away from him for that long, I’ve only had him about 6 months, but the bond that we've created as partners, it’s deeper than just a traditional owner and dog.”

Igor is obviously happy to be home too.

Deputy McClellen is thankful for the community, who rallied around them to help. Many searching for hours on end.

"People I’ve never even met, never even seen before. People from all over the Concord, Kannapolis, China Grove area just putting in work essentially looking for this little punk,” he joked.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users