Knoxville — Knox Area Rescue Ministries longs to see 'hope rising across the city,' as it works to help families in need, providing food, shelter and support to Knoxville's vulnerable.

On Tuesday night, many former and present KARM guests will share their own stories of restoration, performing at the Tennessee Theatre in what KARM hopes will be an "inspiration evening."

Singer and songwriter Emily Anne Roberts will also perform as a special guest for the event.

WBIR's own anchor Russell Biven will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

It's a night of music, and a first for the organization. In years past, the event was known as 'Dinner of Hope.' But KARM organizers decided to change the style and name of the event hoping to increase community awareness and attendance, its website said.

KARM has provided 692 daily meals this year, and they've also sheltered more than 336 overnight guests as of October 25, according to its website.

For those who would like to attend and help support KARM's mission, doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. There are several parking garages available to attendees, but there will be some detours due to construction.

Organizers say the best way to access the State Street Garage is off Union Avenue. You can also park inside the Locust Street and Market Street Garages.

Tickets include an event gift that contains theatre-style snacks and beverages, but dinner will not be served. Click here to purchase tickets or to dnoate to the KARM cause.

