KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Area Rescue Ministries’, or KARM, will host its first ever graduation for its Berea program.

Twenty-six Berea graduates will be recognized for completing the four to six- month program.

To graduate, the men and women complete 200 hours of working, 200 hours of learning, and 36 hours of serving in the community.

"Berea has transformed the way KARM does ministry. Upon graduating Berea, men and women have goals for their lives, realistic plans for their future and job skills—helping them break the cycle of homelessness and reconnecting them to the abundant life God desires for them," the release said. "

Berea also helps them learn to live in a healthy community — teaching such life skills as healthy boundaries, conflict resolution, and anger management.

“I have such hope for my future now. Bottom line, God has used Berea to change my life," said Randy, one of the 26 graduates.

The ceremony is set for Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Terminal, 213 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville.