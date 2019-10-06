KARNS, Tenn. — Update (5:25 a.m.): A Karns firefighter who was taken to the hospital early Monday after falling through the floor of a mobile home has been treated for their injuries and released, Karns Fire Chief Daron Long told 10News.

Original Story (4:30 a.m.): A Karns firefighter was taken to the hospital early Monday after falling through the floor of a mobile home, Karns Fire Chief Daron Long said.

The firefighter was searching for potential victims when he fell through, Long explained, as crews fought the fire in Oak Ridge Estates. The property is located at 8336 Oak Ridge Highway.

Crews had the fire under control as of 2 a.m. No one was home at the time-- the home's residents were out of town, according to Long.

There was no word on the injured firefighter's condition as of 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.