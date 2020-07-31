KCHD reminds parents about vaccinations

KCHD will hold its ‘back-to-school’ immunization opportunities at all three clinic locations from August 11 through 18, including Saturday, August 15.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KCHD is reminding parents to make sure their child's vaccinations are up to date before the start of the school year.

"Regardless of whether a student will attend in-person or virtually, all students entering preschool, kindergarten or seventh grade, and those entering a Tennessee school for the first time should receive state-required immunizations," KCHD said in a statement.

Parents are reminded that a state immunization certificate must be presented to the child's school before their first day.

They are also encouraged to call their child's provider for necessary immunizations, and to also get a yearly physical.

If children are not able to visit their primary care provider, KCHD is offering back to school immunizations for children entering kindergarten and the seventh grade. Those can be made by appointment only.

KCHD will hold its ‘back-to-school’ immunization opportunities at all three clinic locations from August 11 through 18, including Saturday, August 15. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.