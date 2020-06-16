KCHD to resume distribution of state provided cloth face coverings

After a TV station in Nashville reported the cloth masks contained a microbial that was potentially harmful to humans, the health department stopped giving them out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department will once again distribute state-provided cloth face coverings.

KCHD stopped distributing the cloth masks in early June, after News Channel 5 in Nashville reported that the free masks contained a microbial that had been cited as potentially threatening to human health.

That microbial, Silvadur 930 Flex, was later evaluated by the EPA, who determined that the microbial is safe for use as a materials preservative in textiles or fabric.

"Once Silvadur 930 Flex is incorporated or impregnated into the fabric, it is extremely unlikely that it would be inhaled; therefore, EPA considers inhalation exposures to be negligible and not of concern." the EPA said in a statement.

Both the Tennessee Department of Health and the Knox County Health Department have since resumed distribution of the cloth face coverings.

Organizations may place orders of the cloth face coverings for employees or patrons here.

KCHD said each box of washable cloth face coverings contains 360 masks, in packages of 24 each.