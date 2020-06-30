KCS seeks feedback for virtual learning option

The school district is asking parents to fill out an online survey about a possible virtual option for students in the fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — While Knox County Schools work to finalize their back-to-school plans for Fall 2020, the school district is asking parents to take a survey about a potential virtual option.

In an announcement on Tuesday, KCS said they have been gathering feedback about our reopening plan for the fall semester. The overall goal is to return to in-person school setting in the fall.

Superintendent Bob Thomas will share that plan with the Board of Education on July 15.

"However, we recognize that in this scenario, some families would not be comfortable with a return to school. As a result, we will have a virtual option for those students," KCS said in the announcement.

Now, KCS says they need to know how many parents would most likely utilize this virtual option.

"We are asking KCS families who would most likely utilize the virtual school option -- assuming that schools are reopened in the fall and based on the information available today -- to complete an online survey by Tuesday, July 7. Families who would NOT utilize a virtual option DO NOT need to complete the survey," KCS said in a statement.

The school district added family responses will be important to help the district plan for the future.

When further details of the program are announced, families will be asked to enroll in the virtual option if interested.