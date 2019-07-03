The Knox County Sheriff's Office put one woman behind bars after making a drug bust off Old Rutledge Pike.

According to KCSO, 33-year-old Leslie Marie Rodriquez was charged at the time the search warrant was served.

Leslie Rodriquez

KCSO

Officers with the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home off Old Rutledge Pike in East Knox County, finding 38 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns, ammo, wads of cash, and other paraphernalia.

KCSO is still looking for another man -- Rodolfo R. Torres. They say he has outstanding warrants for his arrest and that his location is unknown at this time.

Anyone with tips about his location are asked to call (865) 215-2243 or email Crimetips@knoxsheriff.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.