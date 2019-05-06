Update 11:35 a.m. Thursday, June 6:

A suspect that the Knox County Sheriff's Office was actively searching for in Karns Wednesday night has been captured.

Details on his capture have not been released.

Original story, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 5:

At this hour, the Knox County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a suspect in Karns.

They say the suspect is a white male wearing black shorts and a black shirt. White male, black shorts, black shirt, long hair.

They believe him to be in the area of Coward Mill. Air Watch Search is also seeking the suspect by air.

Authorities say he has multiple warrants out for his arrest and are cautioning the public to not approach him. If you do see him, call 911.