KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Three suspects, including two teenagers, were charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting in Powell on Monday night, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened near Heiskell Road and Gardner Lane in the roadway around 5:30 p.m. KCSO did not provide any status on the victim's health, but did say the victim is cooperating with investigators.

After the shooting occurred, 18-year-old Noah Priester and 20-year-old Nicholas England tried to be picked up by 18-year-old Kayelin Martin "in an effort to elude law enforcement," in a sedan Martin was driving, KCSO said.

KCSO said it wanted the public to know the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Priester was charged with attempted first degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond was set at a combined $120,000.

England was charged with attempted first degree murder, facilitation, for which his bond was set at $65,000.

Martin was charged with attempted first degree murder, facilitation for which bond was set at $65,000, as well as simple possession/casual exchange – marijuana, with bond at $750.

KCSO said more charges are possibly pending against all three.

A juvenile was also cited and released, according to KCSO.

