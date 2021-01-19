KCSO honors officer who died from COVID-19

"There’s no doubt he’s left a lasting impact on the many men and women that he mentored throughout the years," KCSO wrote in an online tribute.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of an officer who died due to COVID-19 complications.

Warrants Officer Toby Keiser was one of the first mounted patrolmen in the agency, according to KCSO.

The department shared a photo of Keiser in that role, in tribute posted on to social media on Monday.

It was a role Keiser treasured, KCSO said.

"There’s no doubt he’s left a lasting impact on the many men and women that he mentored throughout the years, but the fondest memories will be those celebrated not just as colleagues or brothers and sisters in blue but as life long friends," the post read in part.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon acknowledged his faithful service to Knox County and KCSO.