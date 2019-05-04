KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An incident report is shedding more light on what led up to the accidental death of a man at a business on Asbury Road at John Sevier Highway on Friday.

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the business around 10 a.m. Friday and said a vehicle flipped on a man and he was under the vehicle.

The man who was killed has been identified as William Bailey.

The report said while pulling the vehicle on the tow truck, the driver heard something pop and the truck started rolling back. The entire truck came off the tow truck, the report said.

"He said the victim was lying up under the truck and the passenger side front tire was by the victim's head," the report said.

Bailey's grandson said they were picking up his vehicle that was being worked on when it happened. He said his grandfather was behind the truck when it began to roll backward and was knocked down by it and run over.