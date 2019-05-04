KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. Friday involving a vehicle at a business on Asbury Road at John Sevier Highway.

A dead male was discovered at the scene when deputies arrived. According to the sheriff's office, the KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

The investigation is ongoing. KCSO said it would release the name of the victim once next of kin has been notified.

A witness on scene told 10News a car rolled off a tow truck at the automotive business and killed someone.

10News will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.