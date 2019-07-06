KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Update, 6/7/19 at 1 p.m.

Linda Wallace has been located safely.

Original story, 6/7/19 at 11 a.m.:

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a missing woman with Dementia.

Linda Wallace was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Pilgrim Lane on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

According to KCSO, Wallace was driving her black 2016 Toyota Corolla tag Y75 70T. Her son told investigators she's traveling without a cell phone.

Her son also told investigators she has been diagnosed with Dementia and has had a stroke in the past. She takes unknown medication, he said.

Wallace has a mole on her chin and was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown loafers.

If you have any information on Wallace, her whereabouts or if you see her please contact Detective White or Lt. Sanders with KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit by calling 865-215-2243.