KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man, 19, and his juvenile cousin were arrested Wednesday after reports of two men shooting paintballs at people in West Knox County.

Kohlbe Adams told investigators he was driving his cousin, who's a juvenile, around while he shot the paintball gun out the passenger window, an arrest report said.

The pair were arrested after dispatchers received several complaints about a white Ford Escape driving around the area shooting paintballs at people, the report said.

Five people reported being shot and, according to the report, they had welts and were bleeding but all refused medical treatment.

A deputy patrolling the area said he saw the white Ford Escape parked in the roadway near where the reports were made and there were two crushed orange paintballs on the pavement next to the driver's side door.

When the deputy went up to the home where the SUV was parked, the report said both men matching the descriptions they were given came out of the home. Both were arrested.

Adams told investigators the SUV was his and the paintball gun was located in the home and paintballs on the floor of the SUV, court records said.

The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and Kohlbe was taken to the Knox County Detention Facility. Kohlbe faces charges including assault, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and vandalism.

Just six days before the alleged paintball incident, Kohlbe was arrested on a theft charge after investigators said he tried to pay for a cell phone repair with a credit card that kept declining before reportedly running away from the store without paying the $100 for the repair, court records said.