KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened on Saturday, Feb. 23.

KCSO said in a news release the incident started when the person pictured followed a man into the Pilot at 7210 Strawberry Plains Pike and saw him use the ATM.

The suspect then followed him back outside toward the semi-truck parking area where the suspect, along with a group of other suspects not pictured, then assaulted the man and stole money from him, KCSO said.

The group then fled the scene in what they believe was a tan Honda Odyssey van.

KCSO described the suspect as a white man around 50 to 55 years old with a heavy build weighing around 220-230 pounds and a height of about 5'2 to 5'5.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jason Moyers or the Major Crimes Unit. You can reach him at 865-215-3590 or jason.moyers@knoxsheriff.org.