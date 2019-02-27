KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery that happened on Saturday, Feb. 23. 

KCSO said in a news release the incident started when the person pictured followed a man into the Pilot at 7210 Strawberry Plains Pike and saw him use the ATM. 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The suspect then followed him back outside toward the semi-truck parking area where the suspect, along with a group of other suspects not pictured, then assaulted the man and stole money from him, KCSO said.

The group then fled the scene in what they believe was a tan Honda Odyssey van. 

KCSO described the suspect as a white man around 50 to 55 years old with a heavy build weighing around 220-230 pounds and a height of about 5'2 to 5'5. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Jason Moyers or the Major Crimes Unit. You can reach him at 865-215-3590 or jason.moyers@knoxsheriff.org.   