KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of the body found on an embankment of the Tennessee River early Saturday morning.

Investigators have determined the person found was female and believe she had been in the water for a while. They do not know where she came from yet.

A local fisherman discovered the body around 10:30 a.m. near the 5100 block of Buckhead Trail, according to officials.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and took the body to the Medical Examiners office.

The victim has not been identified, but investigators are hoping the sketch will help someone recognize her.

If you have any information Detectives are asking that you call 865-215-2243 or email Crimetips@KnoxSheriff.org to give an anonymous tip.