KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (7/27/2019): The Knox County Sheriff's Office has located the suspect in a recent shooting, and say no charges will be filed at this time because they believe it was in self-defense.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to Tennova North.

In a Facebook post, KCSO said the man took a personal vehicle to Tennova North. He was then transported to UT Medical Center.

Reports said the call came into the 911 center at 4:18 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

His official condition is unknown at this time. 10News will continue to update as we learn more.