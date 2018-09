A rising star with roots right here in Knoxville is ready to continue her time on the road.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini is currently on tour with Keith Urban.

When that wraps, she'll be joining Kelly Clarkson as one of the opening acts on the meaning of life tour which starts in late January.

Presale tickets went on sale Wednesday. You'll need the code, legends, in order to start buying.

