Eviction Relief Fund application opens again for Kentucky residents Feb. 15

Gov. Beshear announced the relaunch of the fund with an additional $264 million to help Kentuckians impacted by COVID-19 pay for rent and utilities.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear relaunched the Health At Home Eviction Relief Fund Thursday to help Kentuckians with housing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation, $264 million was added to the fund. Starting Feb. 15, tenants who quality can apply for rent and utility assistance to help cover bills dating back to April 2020 and up to three months of future payments.

Click here to view qualification requirements. A third party can help with the application process if the applicant is unable to use or does not have access to a smartphone or computer.

If the application is approved, payments will be made to landlords and utility providers.

"This is so important," Gov. Beshear said. While many in Kentucky have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Beshear said there are still months before everyone can get vaccinated.

"Until then, we need to ensure our people can stay healthy at home as much as possible," he said.

The $264 million is part of a $297 million allocation from the U.S. Treasury Department given to the state of Kentucky, Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government and Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government.

"This assistance will help keep renters housed, allow landlords to get substantial payments for back rent and reduce the number of evictions in Kentucky courts," said Winston Miller, KHC executive director.

The application will be open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15. Visit the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website at teamkyhherf.ky.gov to apply.

Jefferson County residents can also visit stopmyeviction.org to apply for assistance. Fayette County residents can visit covid19renterhelp.org.

More than 4,000 Kentucky households received assistance through a similar plan offered last year from September to December.

