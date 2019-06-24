BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Update ( 10 a.m.): Charles E. Lawson, 53, was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly shot into a nearby home, started a fire near his home and and then shot at Kentucky State Troopers who responded, a news release from the Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers got a call about shots fired just before 12:15 a.m. Monday near Billy Goat Road in the Cary community of Bell County, according to the release.

When troopers and deputies arrived on the scene, they found out Lawson had allegedly fire the shots and started the fire. He then fired at the responding officers.

An hours-long standoff ensued, but KSP's Special Response Team eventually arrested him.

He is currently charged with wanton endangerment- first degree, attempted murder of police officer and assault- first degree.

KSP detectives were still on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. and will continue to investigate the incident.

