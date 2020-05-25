Hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can all reopen in Kentucky starting May 25.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky hair and nail salons can reopen Monday after keeping their doors closed for more than two months due the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear originally signed an order that forced all public-facing businesses to close March 17. While they can reopen May 25, businesses must still follow guidelines, including limiting clients to 33% of the facility's capacity.

Additionally, other personal care businesses can reopen in Kentucky. Here is a full list of services reopening, as well as some of the guidelines put in place:

Monday, May 25

Barbershops, hair salons or cosmetologists: Clients must be limited to 33% of facility capacity, customers must be spaced six feet apart and waiting areas should be eliminated completely. There are also specific cleaning guidelines, including providing a new, unused cape for every client.

Nail salons: Clients must be limited to 33% of facility capacity, customers must be spaced six feet apart, no one can accompany a client, tools must be disinfected after each use and all paperwork should be done digitally.

Tanning salons: Clients must be limited to 33% of facility capacity, plexiglass or other physical barriers must separate people if they cannot be spaced six feet apart, employees must wear masks any time they interact with customers, beds and spray tan areas must be cleaned after each use.

Massage therapy: Clients must be limited to 33% of facility capacity, businesses should consider screening clients before serving them, linens must be replaced after each person, lotion bottles must be disinfected, and businesses should apply a washable face-cradle covers.

Tattoo parlors: Clients must be limited to 33% of facility capacity, waiting areas should be eliminated, no one can accompany a client, customers should be provided disposable gloves to handle jewelry, parlors should discontinue nasal and oral procedures, and all wipes or bandages should be properly disposed.

Many personal service businesses reopening are appointment-only, so customers are encouraged to call or look at a business's website before going in-person.

Starting June 1, larger businesses like fitness centers and movie theaters can begin to reopen.

