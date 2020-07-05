FRANKFORT, Ky. — After originally saying restaurants may reopen in June, Gov. Andy Beshear announced all restaurants in Kentucky can reopen earlier than expected.

The governor said restaurants can begin reopening at 33% capacity May 22 as part of Phase 2 of his Healthy at Work plan. Restaurants can do unlimited outdoor seating if they can appropriately space tables.

"We hope to gradually raise that capacity, but this is the best compromise between public health and making sure we can restart this part of the economy," Beshear said.

Beshear said he coordinated the dates with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The move allows restaurants to reopen for Memorial Day weekend.

Restaurants must follow CDC guidelines, and Beshear said they will go through proposals and get up guides for businesses as soon as they can.

Beshear also plans for movie theaters and gyms to reopen June 1, campgrounds to reopen June 11 and daycares to reopen June 15. Outdoor youth sports can also continue at that point.

