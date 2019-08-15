LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s 2nd largest school system, Fayette County Public Schools, is taking a unique approach to comply with a new state law that requires schools post the motto, "In God We Trust" in a prominent place in each school.

The district in Lexington provided each school with framed copies of a one-dollar bill.

"So, I think it's great that a school district especially in a larger, urban area would feel like they shouldn't single anybody out and make sure everybody kind of feels as included as the law will allow,” said Brittany Pike, a parent.

The lawmaker behind the law, Republican Representative Brandon Reed, said he is disappointed to see schools quote "spend time searching for silly loopholes."

