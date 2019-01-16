GRAY, Ky. — UPDATE (Feb. 8, 2019): A man accused of robbing a Knox County, Kentucky convenience store and allegedly shooting and killing a bystander during the holdup was arrested in Flint, Michigan Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

At around 3:50 p.m. Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, was taken into custody by a task force made up of Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshalls, and FBI.

Lewis is charged with murder and robbery in the first degree.

Kentucky State Police said he'll have federal charges pending. He will be held in Flint until he can be brought back to Kentucky.

Lewis allegedly entered the A & B Quick Stop in the Gray community of Knox County, Kentucky shortly after midnight on Jan. 16 and pointed a handgun at the store clerk, a news release from Kentucky State Police said.

Gary Medlin, a 25-year-old resident of Barbourville, was a bystander in the store at the time. When he tried to leave the store, investigators said Lewis fired multiple shots at him, striking and killing him.

Lewis was also wanted out of Mississippi for a probation violation warrant. He has known connections to Michigan and Mississippi, according to officials.

The case is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 16, 2019): Kentucky State Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a bystander during a holdup at the A & B Quick Stop in the Gray community of Knox County, Kentucky, early Wednesday morning.

Officials identified the suspect as 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis III and say he has a tattoo on his right forearm and left chest.

KSP said Lewis is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

KSP obtained an arrest warrant for Lewis for murder and robbery first degree on Jan. 17, according to officials.

He entered the store shortly after midnight Wednesday and pointed a handgun at the store clerk, a news release from Kentucky State Police said.

Gary Medlin, a 25-year-old resident of Barbourville, was a bystander in the store at the time. When he tried to leave the store, the suspect fired multiple shots at him, striking and killing him, according to the release.

After he shot Medlin, police said the suspect left the store on foot. KSP was still trying to find him as of 12 p.m. Wednesday.

No one else was injured during the shooting. Medlin's body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, per the release.

Lewis is currently wanted out of Mississippi for a probation violation warrant. He has known connections to Michigan and Mississippi, according to officials.

KSP is asking the public for help finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-573-3131 and not approach him.