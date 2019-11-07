GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police said the body they found in Garrard County on July 10 is a Kentucky mother of four who had been missing since January.

Kentucky State Police uncovered human remains at a home in Garrard County and arrested 23-year-old David Sparks in connection with the disappearance of Spurlock.

Sparks entered a not guilty plea on July 11.

According to Kentucky State Police, investigators with the Richmond Police Department received a report of a foul odor coming from the property on Fall Lick Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

Sparks was a primary suspect in the Spurlock disappearance case, lived at the property, prompting police to investigate further. KSP and FBI Louisville's Evidence Response team both responded to the scene.

Madison County Detention Center

During the search, troopers found human remains buried in the ground as well as items connected to Savannah Spurlock.

Sparks has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and the abuse of a corpse. He is being held at the Madison County Detention Center. He is due in court on Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with three men on January 4, 2019.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

MORE | Reward raised to $15,000 as search for Kentucky mother of 4 continues

MORE | Richmond community holds vigil for Kentucky mom missing since January

The mother of four was last seen on January 4.

Richmond Police

Check back for updates to this developing story.