Kentucky State Police investigating after 2-year-old fatally hit by car

Kentucky State Police said they were investigating after a 2-year-old child was fatally hit by a car in Harlan County Friday evening.
They said the incident happened in the Putney community, according to a release from officials. Police said that troopers from Post 10 responded to Cedar Park Drive about the incident. They are continuing to investigate, according to a release from police.
Officials said that no foul play was suspected as of Friday evening.
Information about the cause of the incident was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.