Kentucky State Police investigating after 2-year-old fatally hit by car

Kentucky State Police said they were investigating after a 2-year-old child was fatally hit by a car in Harlan County Friday evening.

They said the incident happened in the Putney community, according to a release from officials. Police said that troopers from Post 10 responded to Cedar Park Drive about the incident. They are continuing to investigate, according to a release from police.

Officials said that no foul play was suspected as of Friday evening.