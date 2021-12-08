Kentucky State Police searching for Owsley Co. Sheriff after fight at girls basketball game

The incident remains under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is actively looking for Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch after an altercation broke out at a Perry County high school basketball game Friday, December 3.

KSP confirmed there is an active warrant for Lynch but they are unable to locate him.

Lynch is accused of striking a juvenile in the face. The charge is assault in the fourth degree, according to KSP.

Lynch is an assistant coach for Owsley County girls basketball.

