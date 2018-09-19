There seems there “ain’t no mountain,” or note, high enough that singer Michael Ketterer can’t climb.

The Tennessee native once again impressed the judges and crowd with his vocals on the first night of “America’s Got Talent” finals on Tuesday.

The husband and father of 6 said he hoped the performance was a tribute to his relationship with God. Tomorrow, the winner will be crowned during a 2-hour live finale at 8 p.m. Ketterer will take the stage again to sing a special song written for him by Garth Brooks.

Judge Simon Cowell challenge the country super-star to create the piece, and Brooks took him up on the suggestions, sharing the news via Facebook Live on Monday night.

The show will also include special performances from violinist Lindsey Stirling, comedian David Spade and band KISS.

The winner will take home a $1 million dollar grand prize and headline the “America’s Got Talent Live” stage show in November at Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

Auditions for the next season are already underway, interested acts can submit and audition online or register for auditions in Knoxville this November online at www. AGTauditions.com.

