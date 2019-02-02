KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six people are looking for a place to stay after a fire started at a motel on Saturday morning.

At 11:37 AM, units from the Knoxville Fire Department were dispatched to Lakeview Motel on reports of a fire.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke in the attic above Unit 120 of the Single story 12 unit motel.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames that were contained to the attic area above the unit.

No injuries were reported, and six adult males will require assistance for temporary placement.

The American Red Cross stayed on the scene to help the victims.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started near or around electrical wiring in the attic.