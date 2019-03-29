KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities have released the name of a person who died in a fire at 608 Metler Dr. on Friday.

Kristin Howerton was found inside the structure as firefighters responded to the 1:51 p.m. fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person died after being pulled from a burning home on Metler Drive off Clinton Highway Friday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 600 block of Metler Drive at around 1:51 p.m. for the report of a fire called in buy a neighbor.

When firefighters arrived they said they found flames coming through the front window and also the rear of the home.

"Firefighters forced entry through the front door and began extinguishing the flames, while additional manpower completed a primary search with one victim found," KFD Caption DJ Corcoran said in a release. "The identity of this victim is undisclosed at this time pending notifications."

Arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire, Corcoran said. No additional victims or injuries were reported.