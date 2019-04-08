KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Fountain City.

According to Knoxville Fire Department Captain DJ Corcoran, firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of Gresham Road just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 4.

Corcoran said the house was fully involved in flames when firemen arrived on scene. He added the house was vacant with no power meter connected.

"In a case like this with no power, you tend to believe it may have been a vagrant. Somebody, a squatter possibly," Corcoran told 10News Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the fire.