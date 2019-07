Knoxville firefighters are on scene of the 414 Flats apartment complex in response to a potential fire on the premises.

Knoxville Fire responded to the call at 414 North Forest Park around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

WBIR

Witnesses said they saw smoke and that foggy rooms caused them to evacuate. People on the scene said they also saw smoke in the air, and witnessed several tenants retrieving pets from apartment buildings.

Dana Hall