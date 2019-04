KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper on fire on South Elmwood Street in East Knoxville was sending plumes of smoke into the sky Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:35 p.m. as a residential fire, dispatch said.

It was unclear if there were any injuries. Knoxville Fire Department crews were on scene.

The fire was near Austin-East High School and Claude Walker Park and Ballfields.

South Elmwood Street is in a neighborhood off of Martin Luther King Jr Ave.