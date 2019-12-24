KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone and everything has an origin story, even the popular orange letter a lot of us sport living here in Vol Nation.

If you happen to be in the right place at the right time, you may just stumble upon the fabled origin of that iconic Power T.

"We got some plywood and we cut some big little orange t's and nailed them to a trailer and I said 'I'm gonna paint these t's orange and drag them around town during game days,'" said George Bove.

You may have seen this big orange lowercase 't' on campus, on Northshore Drive, on Cumberland Avenue or a slew of other Knoxville locations.

Every icon has to start somewhere.

"When I see the Power T on the 50-yard-line I was thinking, hmm, how did we get to the Power T," said Bove.

To longtime Knoxvillian and honorary VFL George Bove, the Power T started out as the 'little orange t.'

So he wrote a book about it.

"So the little orange 't' was a letter from alphabet soup, and as they were making the soup, he came out orange. And he didn't match the other letters so he wasn't allowed to be in alphabet soup," said Bove.

The little orange 't' traverses the state looking for a new home.

Along the way he meets people like Pat Summit and Dolly Parton.

He take the Chattanooga Choo Choo to Knoxville, ending up at the Sunsphere where he's magically transformed into the Power T.

"He looks out of the Sunsphere and sees where he belongs, which he believes is the world's largest bowl of alphabet soup. We know it as Neyland football stadium," said Bove.

Bove reads the book to students across the state and totes around the big 'little orange t' so more people can learn the story.

"I think it gives a new meaning to Vol For Life, when we start as a small Vol and grow into the big Vol," said Bove.

He's hoping to give kids their own big orange character in the little orange 't.'

That giant little orange 't' moves around Knoxville,not only to promote the book but give kids something to smile about.

You can follow the adventure on Facebook, and follow this link if you're interested in buying a copy of the book.