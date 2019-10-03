CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three children rescued by a Virginia Beach firefighter during a fire in December are finally out of the hospital.

Karia, 7, Jaxson, 5, and Auroa, 2, are back home after they spent the past three months in the hospital recovering from burns they suffered when a fire tore through their mobile home December 18, 2018.

The kids reunited with firefighter Mitchell Riley — who is credited with saving their lives — at Iron Horse Fellowship Church in Chesapeake.

“We were able to get all 3 kids out and now we’re just celebrating they’re back home with their families and just getting back to normal life,” Riley said.

As the flames quickly engulfed the mobile home the children’s parents, Richard and Allyssa Pentz, tried to get the kids out.

A neighbor helped get Karia out, but Jaxson and Auroa were trapped inside.

That’s when Riley pulled them from the burning mobile home.

Allyssa Pentz is grateful “hero” Riley rescued her two kids.

“It was really just a miracle,” she said.

“It was seconds before the house just collapsed and his suit melted a little bit because it was so hot in there.”

Since the fire, the Pentz family has received an outpouring of support from the community.

The reunion at the church was organized by the group Bikers for Christ.

The group hopes to raise money for the Pentz kids and honor the Virginia Beach firefighters.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.