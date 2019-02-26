KINGSPORT, Tenn. — It's a battle brewin' between upper East Tennessee and New York state who created the Long Island Iced tea... and who does it better?

The debate started last year and led to an all-out showdown.

New York won the first mix-off but Tennessee took it home in the Tri-Cities.

So, now it's time for a tie-breaker and you can help decide where its held.

Voice your opinion on the "Visit Kingsport" Facebook page!