UPDATE 6/9/19 11:55 a.m. - The Kingsport Police Department says they have arrested two people and are still searching one suspect in connection to Saturday's shooting at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center Saturday

Police arrested suspects Donte Bristol and Brittany Stafford. They say Matthew Phillips is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation you are asked to contact them at (423) 246-9111.

Kingsport Police Department

Officers say the incident started from a robbery attempt inside the hotel part of the facility. Kingsport Police say it was not a random act of violence and was a drug-related crime with specific people being targeted.

Phillips and Bristol face several charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping. Phillips is also charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Bristol and Stafford are facing accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

UPDATE 10:56 p.m. - Kingsport Police Department has rendered Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center safe and have resumed business routines.

A hallway where the incident took place is still closed.

An active criminal investigation is underway and police are urging people to stay away from the facility unless they need to be there.

Authorities have not given an update on if the suspect was caught or the condition of the victim.

ORIGINAL STORY - A person was hurt in Kingsport after being struck by a bullet, authorities say.

The Kingsport Police Department said the shooting happened at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center around 7:30 on Saturday night.

The suspect is still at large and there is still a strong police presence on scene.

Several police units and fire trucks are on scene and blocking off exit ramp 3 on Interstate 26. The resort is directly next to the ramp.

The victim has been transported to an area healthcare facility for medical treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown.

The K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division is in the preliminary stages of their investigation into the incident. This is a developing story check back here with more.