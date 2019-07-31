KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorneys Office said Thursday it declined prosecution against University of Tennessee Police Department's Assistant Chief Keith Lambert, who was placed on paid administrative leave last month.

The case file has been sent back to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Keith Lambert was placed on leave on July 29 pending the outcome of internal and external investigations, Lola Alapo, a public information officer for UTPD, confirmed to 10News on July 31.

"The internal investigation has been assigned to our internal affairs investigator who reports directly to UTPD Chief Troy Lane," Alapo wrote in an email.

That investigator has been in contact with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Alapo also said.

She did not elaborate on what the investigations were regarding.

UTPD Chief Troy Lane issued the following statement Wednesday after the news broke.

“Due to the level of the position and community trust, we understand that people are interested in this situation. It is for that reason that we want to understand all the facts before we can comment further. It is premature to speculate on the outcome of an investigation that is ongoing.”

According to his bio on UTPD's website, Lambert started working at UTPD after serving in the U.S. Army as a Military Police officer, where he received an honorable discharge.

Lambert had previously worked on patrol for UTPD as a field training officer, as a special assignment to investigations and as part of the Crime Prevention Bureau, the bio continued.

"As Assistant Chief of Police, he is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the department with all divisions reporting to him," according to the bio.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.