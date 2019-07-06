KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County has a new budget, and it does not come with a tax increase.

County leaders approved Mayor Glenn Jacobs first budget Thursday night, an $853 million plan.

The budget includes a 3 percent raise for county employees, a 6 percent raise for sheriff's office personnel and a 3.5 percent raise for teachers.

It also includes Knox County Schools' request for $506 million. The school system plans to use those funds to build three new schools that it says are very needed.

The budget will also make 30% worth of cuts to the county's indigent care program, which helps fund doctors visits and hospitalizations for low-income adults.

The NAACP had opposed those cuts, saying it was "unacceptable" and would "widen the disparity gap for those in need," and that the government has a responsibility to make sure citizens have access to quality health care.

