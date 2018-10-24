Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will visit the White House for an event on opioids on Wednesday.

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-TN, is also set to be at the White House today for different event as an opioid bill is signed into law.

Congress recently passed bipartisan legislation to combat the opioid crisis. It aims to keep dangerous opioids from coming to the US, increases research and development of non-addictive painkillers, and provides better access to treatment.

Senator Alexander said it's a big step in fighting the epidemic.

The new law comes as the opioid epidemic continues to take lives in East Tennessee. 17 people have died in Knox County of suspected overdoses in October so far, according to the District Attorney General's office.

That brings the total number of deaths to 239 in 2018. There was a total of 293 deaths in all of 2017.

