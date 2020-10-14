Knox Co. mayor places employees on administrative leave, pending investigation

According to a statement released by the county, White was placed on administrative leave after Mayor Jacobs was made aware of potential wrongdoing.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs placed Chief of Staff Bryan Hair and Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White on administrative leave, effective Tuesday, Oct. 13.

According to a statement released by the county, Hair and White were placed on administrative leave after Mayor Jacobs was made aware of potential wrongdoing.

Mayor Jacobs brought in external auditing firm Pugh CPA to further evaluate the claims, the county said. The investigation could take several weeks.

“In the interest of transparency, I believe a thorough and speedy investigation is vital. My priority continues to be the business of Knox County," Mayor Glenn Jacobs said in a statement.

Knox County Finance Director and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Caldwell today asked for a meeting with the State Comptroller’s Office.